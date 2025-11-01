🐔🐍UPDATE FOR 10/31/25💎🕹️



SETTINGS

💾 Settings now automatically save and load

📺 adjustable aspect ratio

📺 toggle show fps

📺 toggle full screen

📺 toggle vert sync

🎧Master volume, SFX volume, music volume, menu sounds volume, and a mute button

🎮 Rumble can be turned on or off

🔫 Several Options for crosshairs/pointers

🎮User can change deadzone on controller

🎧🎮 Added sound and vibration feedback for some selections



🥤 POWERUPS 💪

🥤 Soda effects last 50% longer

🔥 Anim to indicate soda has been collected



🧪 EXPERIMENTAL 🧪

💎 Gemstones each grant a X0.01 multiplier. In other words, 100 gems = +1 multiplier (for a 2x total)



🖼️ ART 🖼️

🎨 New placeholder main screen

👾 Bouncing Heads now have an attack animation.

🥌 Added shadows to stones

👾 Fast Marbles now have a particle effect so they are more visible

🥌 Stone Ring anim improved + added off-screen indicator

📽️ Removed pop-up animations when the egg is hit or when Pip is released.



👾 BADDIES 👾

🦋 New Creature: The Wisp

I don’t know what it does yet. (sprites are a placeholder for now)

🐌 New Enemy: The Snail

He has a mortar on his back and launches stones at Buck. (sprites are a placeholder for now)

What’s he for?

Usually near round 12, the stones start getting scarce. Snail exists to help repopulate with stones.

Long-range attacks force the player to move to the perimeter of the map to deal with the threat.

Can be used in Buck’s favor by baiting attacks to locations the player wants to put stones, or even to bait friendly fire.



BUG FIXES

🗺️Navigation AI has been improved

Too many to count, but here are some highlights:

💽 Fixed the persistent memory leak

🥌 Stone sliding is smoother

🥌 Fixed auto stone break when 8-ball turned to stone

Fixed issue where hiscore was always 1 point more than actual hiscore

Fixed setting toggles and sliders not reflecting values after loading