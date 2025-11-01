 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20634996
Update notes via Steam Community

🐔🐍UPDATE FOR 10/31/25💎🕹️

SETTINGS

💾 Settings now automatically save and load

📺 adjustable aspect ratio

📺 toggle show fps

📺 toggle full screen

📺 toggle vert sync

🎧Master volume, SFX volume, music volume, menu sounds volume, and a mute button

🎮 Rumble can be turned on or off

🔫 Several Options for crosshairs/pointers

🎮User can change deadzone on controller

🎧🎮 Added sound and vibration feedback for some selections

🥤 POWERUPS 💪

🥤 Soda effects last 50% longer

🔥 Anim to indicate soda has been collected

🧪 EXPERIMENTAL 🧪

💎 Gemstones each grant a X0.01 multiplier. In other words, 100 gems = +1 multiplier (for a 2x total)

🖼️ ART 🖼️

🎨 New placeholder main screen

👾 Bouncing Heads now have an attack animation.

🥌 Added shadows to stones

👾 Fast Marbles now have a particle effect so they are more visible

🥌 Stone Ring anim improved + added off-screen indicator

📽️ Removed pop-up animations when the egg is hit or when Pip is released.

👾 BADDIES 👾

🦋 New Creature: The Wisp

I don’t know what it does yet. (sprites are a placeholder for now)

🐌 New Enemy: The Snail

He has a mortar on his back and launches stones at Buck. (sprites are a placeholder for now)

What’s he for?

  • Usually near round 12, the stones start getting scarce. Snail exists to help repopulate with stones.

  • Long-range attacks force the player to move to the perimeter of the map to deal with the threat.

  • Can be used in Buck’s favor by baiting attacks to locations the player wants to put stones, or even to bait friendly fire.

BUG FIXES

🗺️Navigation AI has been improved

Too many to count, but here are some highlights:

💽 Fixed the persistent memory leak

🥌 Stone sliding is smoother

🥌 Fixed auto stone break when 8-ball turned to stone

Fixed issue where hiscore was always 1 point more than actual hiscore

Fixed setting toggles and sliders not reflecting values after loading

Changed files in this update

