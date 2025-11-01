Hi everyone! 👁️‍🗨️

Thank you for supporting The House of Toys during its first days.

We’ve been watching your gameplay videos, reading your feedback, and today we’re releasing an important update that makes the first phase clearer, progression smoother, and performance faster.

If you’re enjoying the game, a positive Steam review helps us a lot as indie creators. 💛

🔧 MAJOR UPDATE

Expanded tutorial: added a new slide with detailed information about clues.

(Now it clearly shows what to look for during the first phase in the house.)

Reworked XP system: leveling up and unlocking bedroom gifts now feels smoother, fairer and more rewarding.

Faster transitions between runs after removing several loading screens.

Added 2K resolution support for sharper visuals.

🧩 FIXES

Fixed “Free the first soul” achievement.

Fixed “100 baskets” achievement.

Removed “New Game” button from Settings (it used to reset all progress).

Improved wardrobe door behavior.

Fixed shadows in the bedroom.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

This is just the beginning. 👁️‍🗨️

🧸 Old School Bros

🎮 The House of Toys – Available on Steam