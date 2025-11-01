--Update Highlights--

- ​​In this update, I wanted to break the rules of the game and introduce a very crazy and ultra-difficult world called Space Chaos. In this world, the player's ship will have complete freedom and can move around the world map without any height restrictions. The world is a kind of survival mode, but with an ending (for now, there is no final boss). At the end, it tallies the total number of enemies killed and adds the damage score of those enemies (the higher the enemy's difficulty, the more points it adds). Later, if I have time, I want to introduce easier worlds with the same gameplay mechanics.

- In the new world, I wanted to add two new enemies to the game to significantly increase the difficulty. These enemies are exclusive to this world for now.

- I've also introduced the second special weapon for the Galactic Ship, which is exclusive to that ship, and it works the same way as the Firebird's. When you use your preferred weapon and inflict significant damage, its full power is unleashed.

- The Blazing Bomb can now slow the advance of certain enemies in the game, and it also neutralizes the Fifox E-11's beam. Furthermore, it now activates automatically when you reach maximum capacity, preventing wasted charges.

- I've added two more ship abilities with a very high experience cost, further strengthening the ship for the most challenging worlds.

- I've added two more achievements to the Steam game.

- Minor visual changes to the ship and some enemies, projectiles, and other elements.

- If you notice any bugs in the game, please report them so I can fix them. Thank you very much.