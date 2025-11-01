A brand-new level has been added to Classic Mode — but this time, you don’t have a flashlight.

You’ve got a night-vision camera, turning the atmosphere into something much darker, creepier, and far more intense.

A new Classic map is also on the way — set in a tight, claustrophobic indoor environment instead of the current open area. Expect even more tension, fear, and adrenaline.

🧠 Gameplay & AI Improvements

Added dialogue skip option during the “Old Factory – Fuse Task” sequence.

Major AI improvements in both Classic and Story Mode : smoother, more precise, and far more aggressive.

Randy won’t get lost in the woods anymore — he actively hunts you down, and it’s much harder to shake him off.

🌿 Performance & Polish

Fixed foliage collision issues, resulting in smoother player movement and fewer annoying bumps during gameplay.

The bar has been raised.

Turn on your camera, and good luck surviving the dark. 👁️