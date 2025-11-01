 Skip to content
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20634964 Edited 1 November 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A brand-new level has been added to Classic Mode — but this time, you don’t have a flashlight.
You’ve got a night-vision camera, turning the atmosphere into something much darker, creepier, and far more intense.

A new Classic map is also on the way — set in a tight, claustrophobic indoor environment instead of the current open area. Expect even more tension, fear, and adrenaline.

🧠 Gameplay & AI Improvements

  • Added dialogue skip option during the “Old Factory – Fuse Task” sequence.

  • Major AI improvements in both Classic and Story Mode: smoother, more precise, and far more aggressive.

  • Randy won’t get lost in the woods anymore — he actively hunts you down, and it’s much harder to shake him off.

🌿 Performance & Polish

  • Fixed foliage collision issues, resulting in smoother player movement and fewer annoying bumps during gameplay.

The bar has been raised.
Turn on your camera, and good luck surviving the dark. 👁️

