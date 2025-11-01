 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20634958 Edited 1 November 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug with forging card when a wave/level ends. Now, if you forge a card when a level ends, you can continue after picking upgrades. If you forge a card when a level ends, it just cancels the forging and you continue on as usual.

  • Reduced Arcanis missile amount from 10/20/40/60 -> 10/15/20/25. It was too powerful late game.

  • Increased difficulty from lvl 15.

