Fixed bug with forging card when a wave/level ends. Now, if you forge a card when a level ends, you can continue after picking upgrades. If you forge a card when a level ends, it just cancels the forging and you continue on as usual.
Reduced Arcanis missile amount from 10/20/40/60 -> 10/15/20/25. It was too powerful late game.
Increased difficulty from lvl 15.
Small balance and bug fix patch
