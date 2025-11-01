After another playtest session discovered many many bugs so these are the following changes:

Fixed Shop returning points bug

Added visual for critical deflection distance

Added Little bonus effects if player reaches certain speeds

moving platforms can now be jump onto from below and dropped down

Fixed that player was sliding over platforms rather than walking

Decreased orbit radius to 60% the size of the players radius

Changed some animations in upgrade menu

Player dodges bullets when dashing through them now

fixed issues with healthpod being frame bound

Added new game over screen effects and sounds