1 November 2025 Build 20634957 Edited 1 November 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After another playtest session discovered many many bugs so these are the following changes:

  • Fixed Shop returning points bug

  • Added visual for critical deflection distance

  • Added Little bonus effects if player reaches certain speeds

  • moving platforms can now be jump onto from below and dropped down

  • Fixed that player was sliding over platforms rather than walking

  • Decreased orbit radius to 60% the size of the players radius

  • Changed some animations in upgrade menu

  • Player dodges bullets when dashing through them now

  • fixed issues with healthpod being frame bound

  • Added new game over screen effects and sounds

  • added intro animation for tutorial

