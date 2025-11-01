After another playtest session discovered many many bugs so these are the following changes:
Fixed Shop returning points bug
Added visual for critical deflection distance
Added Little bonus effects if player reaches certain speeds
moving platforms can now be jump onto from below and dropped down
Fixed that player was sliding over platforms rather than walking
Decreased orbit radius to 60% the size of the players radius
Changed some animations in upgrade menu
Player dodges bullets when dashing through them now
fixed issues with healthpod being frame bound
Added new game over screen effects and sounds
added intro animation for tutorial
