Hi everyone

We’ve finally identified, located, and resolved the issue causing GPUs to overheat, even on newer rigs.



Especially the Region maps at the player desk have been the culprit, and that should be much better now. If you're still experiencing performance issues, please let us know; we’re monitoring closely and will continue optimizing the game.

Fixes & Improvements

Mouse edge panning removed: This feature conflicted with key-based camera controls, occasionally leaving players stuck at the bottom of the Region Map.

Adjusted character collision: It's now easier to target tiles and other units positioned behind characters.

Fixed collision blocker in Revenge Stronghold: A specific angle previously blocked the mouse pointer; this has been resolved.

We’re saddened to see the influx of negative reviews and understand how frustrating bugs and accessibility issues can be. We’re doing our best to iron out the problems and improve the experience for all our players.



Thanks for sticking with us, and have a great weekend!

The Playwood Project Dev Team