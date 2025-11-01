Added support for hosting headless BulletSpeed servers so you can run dedicated matches on your own machine or a VPS. This is an early pass.
Full setup guide (Steam Workshop): Headless Server Guide
0.15.2 Dedicated / Headless Servers (Experimental)
