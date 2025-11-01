 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20634861 Edited 1 November 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added support for hosting headless BulletSpeed servers so you can run dedicated matches on your own machine or a VPS. This is an early pass.

Full setup guide (Steam Workshop): Headless Server Guide

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3330831
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3330833
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link