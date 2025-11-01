 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20634799
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We just released a new patch fixing the following issues:

- Fixed a bug that prevented the player to fall througt the geometry after leaving the PUB
-(If you ran into this issue and somehow the Special Key is missing from your inventory, don't worry, as long as you picked it the trigger will happen once you walk over the planks)

- Removed the Floppy Disks from the Motel to track an issue with the Sewer Saving Bug

- Liam weight was displaying twice

- Zombies spawning everytime you rise the security

Do not worry! we are listening and working non stop!

Changed files in this update

