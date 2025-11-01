Hello everyone!
We just released a new patch fixing the following issues:
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player to fall througt the geometry after leaving the PUB
-(If you ran into this issue and somehow the Special Key is missing from your inventory, don't worry, as long as you picked it the trigger will happen once you walk over the planks)
- Removed the Floppy Disks from the Motel to track an issue with the Sewer Saving Bug
- Liam weight was displaying twice
- Zombies spawning everytime you rise the security
Do not worry! we are listening and working non stop!
Echoes Of The Living - Patch 0.02
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update