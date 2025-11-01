 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20634748 Edited 1 November 2025 – 17:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Exactly 4 years ago, on November 1 2021 the first version of Mik(legacy?) released here on steam, beginning my long game dev journey. A game that started out as a bad side project of 14yo me is now finally nearing its completion (in the form of the new mik).

Over these 4 years there have been 5 different iterations (read history here) of Mik, 2 different Steampages and thousands of players. Now with the ReRelease of Mik Legacy im finally able to properly update and support the game, so theres a new (small) update available now.

Actual Changelog

  • Added PLIMBO in multiple places + some new lore

  • Changed SFX processing

  • Performance Improvements & Bugfixes

Anyways THANK YOU for playing !

-Stefaaan!!

Changed files in this update

Windows Mik Content Depot 1772131
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1772132
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1772133
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link