Exactly 4 years ago, on November 1 2021 the first version of Mik(legacy?) released here on steam, beginning my long game dev journey. A game that started out as a bad side project of 14yo me is now finally nearing its completion (in the form of the new mik).

Over these 4 years there have been 5 different iterations (read history here) of Mik, 2 different Steampages and thousands of players. Now with the ReRelease of Mik Legacy im finally able to properly update and support the game, so theres a new (small) update available now.

Actual Changelog

Added PLIMBO in multiple places + some new lore

Changed SFX processing

Performance Improvements & Bugfixes

Anyways THANK YOU for playing !

-Stefaaan!!