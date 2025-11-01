 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20634661
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This update introduces a brand new prestige system. Every 100 levels, you can now choose to prestige. This will reset all in-game stats like your level, high score, balance, but it will not affect your achievement progress in any way. Don't wanna lose your level 500 just to prestige once? Not a worry! You can prestige multiple times in one click, 1 prestige for every 100 levels banked, 10 prestiges maximum. This will make getting the new achievements super handy if you're already level 500.

This update also includes; allowing you to use your cosmetics in Most Wanted, Time Trial #5, the end of the Halloween event, removal of Money Clicker, and balance changes!

Time Trial #5

Experience the craziest and most experimental time trial yet! You have 80 seconds to collect 5 crystals and reach the end, with the twist of it being pitch black! That's correct. You cannot see the crystals, your ship, or the watcher during green light. So use the red light time wisely, and calculate your next step.

Patch Notes

New

  • Prestige System

  • Time Trial #5 added

Changes

  • Money Clicker has been permanently removed

  • Updated "How to Play" guide

  • Ship skins now unlocked for Most Wanted

  • Increased small asteroid points from 25 125

  • Increased medium asteroid points from 75 250

  • Increased large asteroid points from 125 375

  • Classic Normal Ship now moves 33% faster

  • Asteroids now move 5% slower

  • Heavy Barrel duration increased by 1.5 seconds

  • Heavy Barrel cooldown decreased by 10 seconds

  • Fast Reflex duration increased by 0.5 seconds

  • Fast Reflex cooldown decreased by 3 seconds

  • Incinerating Beam cooldown decreased by 25 seconds

  • Nuclear Flash cooldown increased by 20 seconds

Changed files in this update

