 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20634655 Edited 1 November 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧩 Small Bug Fix Patch Incoming!

Fixes Included:

Settings Menu - You can now press ESC anytime to open it, even in-game! No more Alt + F4 to quit.
Main Menu - Fixed an issue where the main menu would sometimes appear blank and force a restart.
Voice Chat - Should now function correctly across all lobbies. (Please report if you still have issues.)
5-Player Lobbies - Now fully supported!

These were urgent fixes that needed to be done right away.
More bug fixes and improvements are coming soon - just wanted to get the important ones out quickly for everyone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link