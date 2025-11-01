🧩 Small Bug Fix Patch Incoming!

Fixes Included:

✅ Settings Menu - You can now press ESC anytime to open it, even in-game! No more Alt + F4 to quit.

✅ Main Menu - Fixed an issue where the main menu would sometimes appear blank and force a restart.

✅ Voice Chat - Should now function correctly across all lobbies. (Please report if you still have issues.)

✅ 5-Player Lobbies - Now fully supported!

These were urgent fixes that needed to be done right away.

More bug fixes and improvements are coming soon - just wanted to get the important ones out quickly for everyone.