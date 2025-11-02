Update Announcement 0.9.3.2.1



Thank you to all the players for your support and love for “The Hilltop Funeral”! We’re aware of the issues encountered in the EA version and have urgently fixed some of them. We apologize for the unpleasant experience and will continue to actively fix and optimize all remaining issues!



Patch Notes:

1、Fixed an issue where the camera angle tilted incorrectly after respawning in online co-op mode.

2、Fixed an issue where respawn locations were not properly synchronized in online co-op mode.

4、Fixed an issue where character positions became unsynchronized after respawning in online co-op mode.

5、Fixed an issue where The Cross blessing buff’s visual effect was missing.

6、Fixed an issue where certain objects obstructed the player’s view.

7、Fixed an issue where the fifth level could not be selected after completing it.

8、Fixed an issue where the "Select Level" button appeared in controller mode while using keyboard and mouse.



Ongoing Improvements: We are aware of the lag, jitter, and frame rate drops affecting clients in online co-op mode, and our team is actively working on a comprehensive fix to improve stability and performance.



We are also adjusting the difficulty of certain areas across levels to ensure a smoother and more balanced gameplay experience.



Additionally, the leaderboard display error affecting player records is being addressed in an upcoming hotfix.



We sincerely apologize for the inconveniences and frustration these issues may have caused. Your feedback and support are incredibly valuable to us and play a key role in making this game better.



Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support—we’ll keep striving to deliver the most fun and enjoyable experience possible!



