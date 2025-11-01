 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20634620
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

- The UI is not working properly after changing the picture projection

- Some minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit PLAY'A VR Video Player Content Depot 1114421
macOS 64-bit PLAY'A VR Video Player OSX Depot 1114422
