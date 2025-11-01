Greetings, Hard Chip players!



Foundry Gauntlet Rev1 starts now, November 1st at 18:00 UTC! Whether you’re a circuit-wrangler or a transistor-tinkerer, this is your chance to test your skills in a weekly gauntlet of logic puzzles!





⚙️How It Works

🗓️ 3-Weekly Stages with a warm-up week! Every Saturday at 18:00 UTC, a brand-new challenge drops. You’ll have exactly one week to build, optimize, and submit your solution before the next stage unlocks.

🔍 Progress Tracking: Visit the gauntlets section on hardchip.io to track your real-time rankings and scores against other players!

🎁 Exclusive Reward: At the end of the event, the top five players on the overall leaderboard will receive a special editor background to display in the editor. And the top 3 will each receive a Steam key to give to a friend!

⚗️ Experimental: I'm doing my best to make this event as great as possible, but keep in mind this is an experimental event, even using experimental features at times! If something looks off, please reach out to me and the community on Discord🙏!

➡️ How to Join?

Starting November 1st at 18:00 UTC, Main menu -> Gauntlet Foundry Rev1. Upon finishing the Inverter stage, you can access the event from the main menu!





🎮 Quick Tips

🏆 Focus on speed first - Ticks are weighted at 40%.

⚖️ Balance matters - Don't ignore the other 60%!

🤖 Process Prime is the official reference design made by a special system player. Beating it is a significant milestone.

📅 Participate every week - A full week means up to 100 points to your general event ranking!

⏰ Submit early - It's your tie-breaker if scores match.

🔬 Experiment - Different designs can excel at different metrics!

📏 Check the ranges - See what's possible and where you can improve.

🎯 One score per week - Only your best submission counts. Submit as much as you want!

📊 Leaderboards everywhere!

Is the special system player, Process Prime, too strong? Maybe you can beat it on a specific metric? Here's a summary of each Leaderboard:

Gauntlet Leaderboard (0-300 points): Your overall gauntlet ranking is the sum of all your weekly scores (excluding the warm-up week).

Weekly Leaderboard (0-100 points): For each week's stage, you'll have a dedicated leaderboard for that specific stage. The system will select your best overall design to date and compare it to other designs in this leaderboard.

4x Weekly Metric Leaderboard: For each week's stage, the system will select your metric-specific best design to date and compare it against other designs, for each of the four metrics. So one for Ticks, Blocks count, Volume and one for Transistors count!

📖 Rules and scoring system of the event

All the rules, quick tips, and scoring system, schematics for some of the stages, everything is available at the events page Foundry Gauntlet Event Rev 1. If you have any doubt there most likely be the answer there!

🗣️ Share with the community

As always, the community is the most active on HC Discord server! If you want to test ideas or ask for a little bit of help, look for the #foundry-gauntlet channel!

🦾 GLHF!

There is a leaderboard and all, but mostly this is just friendly people playing together! Good luck to everyone, and have fun!