UPDATE
* Reduced spectator max speed x20 -> x15
* fixed mithril blueprint
* fixed rare empty faction at factionMayStartWar
* fixed rare empty faction at soldier tooltip
* fixed rare empty faction at cityCaptureCheck
* fixed: import file achievement block dont work
Local gold:
- Armies upgraded to 64bit gold
- Fixed: armies dont save gold
- Fixed: armies went in debt
Warmashine
- reduced ballista range 3 > 2
- reduced manuballista range 2 > 1.7
- reduced ballista conscript priority
Changed files in this update