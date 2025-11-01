 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20634563 Edited 1 November 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE

* Reduced spectator max speed x20 -> x15

* fixed mithril blueprint

* fixed rare empty faction at factionMayStartWar

* fixed rare empty faction at soldier tooltip

* fixed rare empty faction at cityCaptureCheck
* fixed: import file achievement block dont work


Local gold:

- Armies upgraded to 64bit gold

- Fixed: armies dont save gold

- Fixed: armies went in debt


Warmashine

- reduced ballista range 3 > 2

- reduced manuballista range 2 > 1.7

- reduced ballista conscript priority

