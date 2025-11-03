Fix: Whenever someone (other than the host) grab an object and drop it then disconnect before someone else touched the object, it becomes invisible and "un-grabbable" by all other players



Hello Deathliverers!Today again a small patch to fix the disconnection bug.As always, if you feel like this doesn't cover everything or worse, bring new bugs, please contact us by mail or discord!Going back to fix other bugs, especially the ones related to the optimization we made last Friday!See you very soon !