3 November 2025 Build 20634561 Edited 3 November 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Deathliverers!

Today again a small patch to fix the disconnection bug.
  • Fix: Whenever someone (other than the host) grab an object and drop it then disconnect before someone else touched the object, it becomes invisible and "un-grabbable" by all other players


As always, if you feel like this doesn't cover everything or worse, bring new bugs, please contact us by mail or discord!

Going back to fix other bugs, especially the ones related to the optimization we made last Friday!

See you very soon !

Changed files in this update

Depot 3697561
  • Loading history…
