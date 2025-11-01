Requires Server/Client Updates

This patch adds the new Aftershock Skin to the Acid Spitter DLC. If you already own the DLC, you get the skin free. If you do not own the DLC, you will need to buy the Blitz Striker DLC or obtain the skin through nesting.

Added temperature mechanic to the game. Temperature changes based on seasons, time of day, weather, being indoors such as in caves, and status effects such as burning and freezing.,

Environment panel UI now correctly shows local environment temperature and creature temperature. The environment can be hot, but a Fire species would be comfortable.,

Different dragons have different cold and hot weather tolerances.,

Creature Comfort levels now directly impact stamina when not comfortable, stamina drains faster when hot, and regens slower when cold, and is normal when comfortable.,

Inferno ability provides ideal comfort for Inferno Ravagers even in the cold.,

Added regional weather system. Forgotten Forest mountain peaks should be in perpetual winter now, always cold with a chance of snow.,