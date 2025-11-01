Patch Notes for version 0.4.0

added proper tutorial \\ intro asteroid for new players - feedback here is very important for us so we can improve the experience for future players (the quick instructions are still accessible in the main menu)

trains ! connect two stations (that don't yet have a direct connection) to gain a nice score boost, the more buildings surrounding the stations the bigger base score increase, the more stations connected in the whole network the bigger the multiplier! (prone to changes and balancing!)

to start building the connections use these lovely green placeholder spheres on the stations or train connectors:

expedition map \\ campaign (preview) - this version has the expedition progress map, you'll be able to chart your expedition, choose the various bonuses and the order in which you'll complete all the objectives - exciting!

the current version has only the tutorial and first two expedition maps (with fixed seed so we don't show off too much of the game and you can compare your results in the leaderboards! - previous results were archived so a fresh start for everyone)

