1 November 2025 Build 20634417 Edited 1 November 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Little halloween updatington jack o lantern ball and spooky music!!

Time to get ur friends on and have some spooky fun...

Thanks for playing!!

Slap Chicken Games

Changed files in this update

