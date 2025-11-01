 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20634367 Edited 1 November 2025 – 16:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Tweaked fillets to be bigger and a bit more plentiful from fish
- Fixed missing road
- Fixed visible head sometimes when head bobbing is disabled
- Fixed jari saunaing animation
- Fixed collision in outhouse hole
- Attempting fix for reel rod baits, this happens only on specific windows versions that we don't have, so if you had this issue, tell us if it is fixed..
- Fixed hats and accessories being visible while driving the moped etc

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 1723781
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1723782
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link