- Tweaked fillets to be bigger and a bit more plentiful from fish
- Fixed missing road
- Fixed visible head sometimes when head bobbing is disabled
- Fixed jari saunaing animation
- Fixed collision in outhouse hole
- Attempting fix for reel rod baits, this happens only on specific windows versions that we don't have, so if you had this issue, tell us if it is fixed..
- Fixed hats and accessories being visible while driving the moped etc
Nov. 1 updates
Update notes via Steam Community
