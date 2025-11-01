- Tweaked fillets to be bigger and a bit more plentiful from fish

- Fixed missing road

- Fixed visible head sometimes when head bobbing is disabled

- Fixed jari saunaing animation

- Fixed collision in outhouse hole

- Attempting fix for reel rod baits, this happens only on specific windows versions that we don't have, so if you had this issue, tell us if it is fixed..

- Fixed hats and accessories being visible while driving the moped etc