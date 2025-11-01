Developer Note:
After a successful Steam Next Fest, the total number of Wishlists have doubled! To celebrate, there might be special cosmetic when the game launches in December.
Also, for this month's November update, the Waifu Dungeon has been released! Explore the darkness by going to the Stadium to play the new Event.
Changes:
WSurvivor: Offscreen weapons now damage monsters
WSurvivor: Added colored borders to Crystal shop
WDungeon: Fixed door generation logic
WDungeon: Fixed crash with weapon and armor up items
WDungeon: Fixed multi waifu teams from preventing game over when leader faints
Replaced Relationship tags placeholders in conversation
Fix crash in Guild vs. Guild
Fix getting stuck in tutorial if exiting during Squad Leader Townbuild Tutorial first step.
Changed story to focus on "restoring the world"
"Daily Rewards" is now a button on the Main Hub
Daily task "Complete Quests" now shows how many Key Quests are left, then to complete Urgent Quest
Harvest: Catching an Apple now restores HP
When end of minigame banners are showing, can actually press button to continue to continue
Gathering Quest: Fixed off-screen cursor locking
Mining Quest: Changed models for Chibis, aligned on left side of screen for better visibility
New:
Added "Treasures" to Waifu Dungeon:
Heart increase (up to 20)
Max Bomb increase (up to 5)
Weapon damage increase (+1 damage)
Lighter (use it to light torches)
Armor (reduce damage by 1)
Walking Shoes (increase movement speed)
Glasses (increase "light" vision)
Grey skill book (random skill in School Library)
Added better Achievement tracking, so it's not constantly trying to unlock the same one repeatedly
New Achievements:
Waifu Fish: Catch a Legendary Fish
Waifu Fish: Catch (and release!) a Tiny Fish
Waifu Survivor: DONT_MOVE Don't move and defeat the wave 5 boss
Waifu Dungeon: LIGHT_TORCH "Bring light to dark"
Waifu Dungeon: DUNGEON_CAT Use a Magic Cat "It sparkles!"
Online: Added weekly reset awards for Waifu Fish and Waifu Dungeon
Waifu Fish awards "Fishing" package items
Waifu Dungeon awards "Monster" package items
Added "Monster" clothing package (not unlockable): Ragged Shawl, Ragged Tunic, Short Bow, Ragged Hood, Ragged Boots, Gold Bracelets, Glowing Eyes, Glowing Red Eyes
