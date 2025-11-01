Developer Note:

After a successful Steam Next Fest, the total number of Wishlists have doubled! To celebrate, there might be special cosmetic when the game launches in December.

Also, for this month's November update, the Waifu Dungeon has been released! Explore the darkness by going to the Stadium to play the new Event.



Changes:

WSurvivor: Offscreen weapons now damage monsters

WSurvivor: Added colored borders to Crystal shop

WDungeon: Fixed door generation logic

WDungeon: Fixed crash with weapon and armor up items

WDungeon: Fixed multi waifu teams from preventing game over when leader faints

Replaced Relationship tags placeholders in conversation

Fix crash in Guild vs. Guild

Fix getting stuck in tutorial if exiting during Squad Leader Townbuild Tutorial first step.

Changed story to focus on "restoring the world"

"Daily Rewards" is now a button on the Main Hub

Daily task "Complete Quests" now shows how many Key Quests are left, then to complete Urgent Quest

Harvest: Catching an Apple now restores HP

When end of minigame banners are showing, can actually press button to continue to continue

Gathering Quest: Fixed off-screen cursor locking

Mining Quest: Changed models for Chibis, aligned on left side of screen for better visibility

New: