1 November 2025 Build 20634260 Edited 1 November 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Developer Note:

After a successful Steam Next Fest, the total number of Wishlists have doubled! To celebrate, there might be special cosmetic when the game launches in December.

Also, for this month's November update, the Waifu Dungeon has been released! Explore the darkness by going to the Stadium to play the new Event.


Changes:

  • WSurvivor: Offscreen weapons now damage monsters

  • WSurvivor: Added colored borders to Crystal shop

  • WDungeon: Fixed door generation logic

  • WDungeon: Fixed crash with weapon and armor up items

  • WDungeon: Fixed multi waifu teams from preventing game over when leader faints

  • Replaced Relationship tags placeholders in conversation

  • Fix crash in Guild vs. Guild

  • Fix getting stuck in tutorial if exiting during Squad Leader Townbuild Tutorial first step.

  • Changed story to focus on "restoring the world"

  • "Daily Rewards" is now a button on the Main Hub

  • Daily task "Complete Quests" now shows how many Key Quests are left, then to complete Urgent Quest

  • Harvest: Catching an Apple now restores HP

  • When end of minigame banners are showing, can actually press button to continue to continue

  • Gathering Quest: Fixed off-screen cursor locking

  • Mining Quest: Changed models for Chibis, aligned on left side of screen for better visibility

New:

  • Added "Treasures" to Waifu Dungeon:

    • Heart increase (up to 20)

    • Max Bomb increase (up to 5)

    • Weapon damage increase (+1 damage)

    • Lighter (use it to light torches)

    • Armor (reduce damage by 1)

    • Walking Shoes (increase movement speed)

    • Glasses (increase "light" vision)

    • Grey skill book (random skill in School Library)

  • Added better Achievement tracking, so it's not constantly trying to unlock the same one repeatedly

  • New Achievements:

    • Waifu Fish: Catch a Legendary Fish

    • Waifu Fish: Catch (and release!) a Tiny Fish

    • Waifu Survivor: DONT_MOVE Don't move and defeat the wave 5 boss

    • Waifu Dungeon: LIGHT_TORCH "Bring light to dark"

    • Waifu Dungeon: DUNGEON_CAT Use a Magic Cat "It sparkles!"

  • Online: Added weekly reset awards for Waifu Fish and Waifu Dungeon

    • Waifu Fish awards "Fishing" package items

    • Waifu Dungeon awards "Monster" package items

  • Added "Monster" clothing package (not unlockable): Ragged Shawl, Ragged Tunic, Short Bow, Ragged Hood, Ragged Boots, Gold Bracelets, Glowing Eyes, Glowing Red Eyes

