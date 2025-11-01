Hey everyone,

Great news! Easy Delivery Co. is now available for you to play in the following languages

Japanese

Korean

German

Spanish

French

Russian

Polish

Ukrainian

Turkish

Portuguese Brazilian

Simplified Chinese will be available in the coming week.

To celebrate, Easy Delivery Co. will be on sale starting later today, in a couple hours. Or maybe it's already on sale while you are reading this :)

If you encounter any issues with the translation or how words display in-game, please post it in Discord, and fixes will be implemented as soon as possible. We worked with a wonderful localization partner to bring you Easy Delivery Co. in all languages, however due to some timing constraints please note that there are a handful (6 to be exact) words in French and Spanish that might not be translated properly due to time constraints.

Have an easy day!

Cool fan art :3