 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20634234 Edited 1 November 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Great news! Easy Delivery Co. is now available for you to play in the following languages

  • Japanese

  • Korean

  • German

  • Spanish

  • French

  • Russian

  • Polish

  • Ukrainian

  • Turkish

  • Portuguese Brazilian

  • Simplified Chinese will be available in the coming week.

To celebrate, Easy Delivery Co. will be on sale starting later today, in a couple hours. Or maybe it's already on sale while you are reading this :)

If you encounter any issues with the translation or how words display in-game, please post it in Discord, and fixes will be implemented as soon as possible. We worked with a wonderful localization partner to bring you Easy Delivery Co. in all languages, however due to some timing constraints please note that there are a handful (6 to be exact) words in French and Spanish that might not be translated properly due to time constraints.

Have an easy day!

Cool fan art :3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3293011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link