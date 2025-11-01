Adventurers, fate is kind to us – a long weekend is just around the corner. Therefore, we are glad to welcome you with an update for long trips around Wellandor. Believe me, your fingers won't get tired after this update.

Added new mechanics:

⚔️Added the functionality of wells and expanded the functionality of fountains. The effects of fountains and wells are now recorded in the autocorrect

⚔️A new control mode has been added, in which you do not need to use the PCM to rotate the camera. You can select the control mode in the settings menu.

⚔️Added the ability to use items not only based on the character's icon, but also based on the hero's image in the inventory.

Fixed it:

⚙️The quest "Miranda's Warm Bread"

⚙️A bug in which the effects of the amulets did not work

⚙️A bug where it was possible to duplicate accessories

⚙️A bug where a quest item could disappear if the character's inventory is full

⚙️Improvements to the user interface

⚙️Improvements to the sound system

⚙️Fixes to quests and riddles

We will introduce many more things in future updates, so stay tuned and write in the discussions how are your trips on Litea?