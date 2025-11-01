 Skip to content
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20634102
Update notes via Steam Community

This build has two major changes:

  • Upgraded Engine to JMonkeyEngine 3.8.1.

  • Support for multiple refresh rates,

  • Linux Build with SteamDeck support.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2569031
Linux 64-bitSteam Deck Depot 2569032
