1 November 2025 Build 20634080 Edited 1 November 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Enabled Elo Algorithm for Multiplayer Friends matches with and without Eco Boost

- Fixed game crashes on Windows

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2914241
macOS 64-bit Depot 2914242
Windows Depot 2914243
macOS 64-bit Depot 2914244
