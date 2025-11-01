 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20633985 Edited 1 November 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed some initialization and event related bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
  • Loading history…
Linux Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
  • Loading history…
macOS Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link