1 November 2025 Build 20633925 Edited 1 November 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🩸 WASTED Bloodline - Early Access v. 0.1.3 – "Welcome to Chaos!"

📅 November 1, 2025

- Fixed AK-74N reloading animation.

- Fixed an issue that prevented correct scoring in the leaderboards.

- Fixed some third-person animations.

