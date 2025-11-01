 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20633883 Edited 1 November 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Controller input fixes
- Automated input source switching based on keyboard/mouse vs controller input
- Minor visual updates
- Adjusted early level complexity, and reduced number of levels focused on walls/waypoints
- Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4085161
