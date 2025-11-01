- Controller input fixes
- Automated input source switching based on keyboard/mouse vs controller input
- Minor visual updates
- Adjusted early level complexity, and reduced number of levels focused on walls/waypoints
- Bug fixes
Patch Notes - Beta #5
Update notes via Steam Community
