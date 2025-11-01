- Fixed an issue where the scenario would progress incorrectly after selecting a specific option. (If it recurs, please restart from a save file made some time prior.)
- Fixed an issue where viewing scenarios from the “Bonus” section in Collection Mode caused names to be overwritten.
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when opening the options from the menu screen in specific scenes and adjusting the BGM volume.
- Added words that cannot be used in player names.
- Other minor adjustments to the direction
If you encounter any issues, please report them on the Bug Report Board.
Changed files in this update