1 November 2025 Build 20633879 Edited 2 November 2025 – 03:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the scenario would progress incorrectly after selecting a specific option. (If it recurs, please restart from a save file made some time prior.)
  • Fixed an issue where viewing scenarios from the “Bonus” section in Collection Mode caused names to be overwritten.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when opening the options from the menu screen in specific scenes and adjusting the BGM volume.
  • Added words that cannot be used in player names.
  • Other minor adjustments to the direction


If you encounter any issues, please report them on the Bug Report Board.

Changed files in this update

