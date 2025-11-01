It’s time for our next update to Elestrals Clash! We’re continuing with our updated monthly patch cadence and have a bunch of new cards for you to try, along with some tweaks to our ban list and a whole lot of bug fixes. Let’s dive in!

Patch Update & Time

Ver.0.116

11/01/2025 at 13:00 ET

New Cards Added:

We have twenty new cards coming to Clash! this patch! Aphrodite makes a big splash along with her Champions - nobody tell her that Foamee has some Poseidon work on the weekends. We think Thunder players will have a lot to Lyca in this patch too!

Water World

Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Aphrodite’s Soulmates (Lifestream)

Apheros Champion of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Bubbloon Champion of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Capregal Champion of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Coastalith Champion of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Dratagua Champion of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Foamee Champion of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Foamee Champion of Poseidon (Lifestream)

Lochagon Champion of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Peliquarius Champion of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Magneros Champion of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

Necklace of Aphrodite (Lifestream)

New Pupdate

Ampup (Base Set)

Ampup Champion of Zeus (Lifestream)

Lycavolt (Base Set)

Lycavolt Champion of Zeus (Lifestream)

Sparkitt Escaped from Tartarus (Firestorm)

Pointed Responses

Poison Tipped Arrow Artemis’ Arrow (Lifestream)

Spoiled Fruit (Moonrise)

We’re already hard at work on next month’s cards - if you pay attention, you might be able to Foretell what’s coming…

Clash! Banlist Update:

The initial Clash-only ban list has had a big impact on the metagame! Reading articles like TheLaw’s over at TopElestrals has been really exciting and we’re thrilled to see so much innovation among the player base. We’re going to keep that going with some additional tweaks this month.

Banned (NEW):

Hurricane

Rise from the Ashes

Limits Removed:

Equilynx

Kindleo

Race to the Top

Soarlet Champion of Aeolus

Dev comment: Hurricane and Rise from the Ashes are banned to align with the recent TCG Banlist & Restriction Update. In addition, we’re experimenting with some unlimits of older cards to see how they hold up against the new Lifestream archetypes entering Clash!. While these effects were more powerful in prior metagames, with more of a focus on incremental value, we’re curious to see how they hold up as new synergy-focused decks take the spotlight.

Pandora's Box - INTO THE SKY

You’ll be living in the penthouse after opening this month’s Pandora’s Box! Penterror fans have multiple gorgeous Full Arts to chase, alongside a legendary Statue to intimidate their opponents. But if you’d rather have a more friendly Buddy, Hydrake is here to keep you company. The sky’s the limit!

Clash Pass - DRESSED TO SUPPRESS

Our Clash Pass this month features Lunar Elestrals that can’t get enough of Suppression. If you were a fan of Shattered Stars: Libra, you’ll love this pass - especially the new and exclusive Full Art Stellar Specteris Champion of Artemis! Toxeerie and Nitevenom are here too… if you can see them through the fog. The only way to find them is to get the pass and Clash for Victory!

Misc. Updates and Bug Fixes

As promised in our prior dev. update in September-2025, we’ve taken a renewed focus on working towards a more polished and bug-free experience when playing Elestrals Clash!.

If you find any issues or bugs that you’d like to report, please head to the official Elestrals Discord and make a post. Our team read the forums daily and we really appreciate all of your feedback.

[Visual adjustment] Improved visual clarity when Avialith Champion of Hermes ’ effect is triggered with multiple copies of Hermes in play.

[Gameplay adjustment] Improved Invalid Selection behavior to allow players to click directly on a different card without deselecting the invalid card.

[Gameplay adjustment] Adjusted turn timers to allow for more consistent turns with a high number of sequential actions.

[Bug fix] Fixed multiple issues where the client could soft-lock or crash after playing Lunar Phase Full Moon with Lycavoid in play.

[Bug fix] Fixed multiple issues where Nyximera Risen Form would cause soft-locks when Suppressed.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Gorgon’s Gaze would still negate an effect even if it failed to resolve due to an invalid target.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Solar Burst’s effect could fail to properly target and destroy an Elestral.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Guardian of Light could return the Spirit used to cast it.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Apollo could add Solar Runes to hand.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Carryon Champion of Hermes would not be Special Cast if the player had Wind Spirits in their Underworld but not their Spirit Deck.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Funglow Charged could be Special Cast when Thunderstorm was placed as a Set Rune.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Monsoon of Eurus could not be cast if the player had no face-up cards on their field.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Lycavoid could retain immunity through multiple turns.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Morphrost Lycan Form could trigger it's effect multiple times.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where cards could trigger multiple times if they were retrieved from the underworld and retriggered.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Thunderstorm Supercell would show the Underworld during a trigger without any Thunder Spirits to select.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where players could not properly Ascend with one Spirit in their Spirit Deck.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where the opponent’s main deck incorrectly displayed the card count.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where cards on the chain would show an incorrect Enchanting Spirit.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where an Elestral was not visible in the opponent’s Underworld if it was sent there straight from Limbo.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where Spirit counters on board could incorrectly show over visual effects.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where a text field incorrectly appeared during PvE Trials.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where players could not log in to their account in rare circumstances.

[Bug fix] Fixed an issue where players could not unlock the Tutorial in rare circumstances.

Miscellaneous other bug fixes and improvements.

