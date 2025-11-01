 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20633870 Edited 1 November 2025 – 14:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Additional benefits for new players: there are a few simple tasks with additional information panels that can be completed for extra rewards. These tasks include creating a second deck, opening a card pack, upgrading some cards, etc.
- Counters are displayed on the battlefield indicating the number of cards in the graveyard and in the deck.
- Unity updated to fix a bug that caused memory leaks.

