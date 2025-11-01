- Additional benefits for new players: there are a few simple tasks with additional information panels that can be completed for extra rewards. These tasks include creating a second deck, opening a card pack, upgrading some cards, etc.
- Counters are displayed on the battlefield indicating the number of cards in the graveyard and in the deck.
- Unity updated to fix a bug that caused memory leaks.
New player benefits update
