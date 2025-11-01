We’ve released a small patch addressing a few issues reported by you and observed by our team. We’re continuing to fix and improve things and some exciting updates are on the way. Stay tuned!
- Navigation and pathfinding issues have been fixed.
- Hooker enter/exit car problems have been resolved.
- Typo corrections and translation fixes have been made. Please report if you notice any others.
- New warning messages have been added in certain areas.
- Access to profile and inventory is now available from the game start.
- Some invisible walls have been fixed.
- Club city entry and exit points have been adjusted.
- Fixed the garage door opening/closing issue when selling stolen cars.
Changed files in this update