Navigation and pathfinding issues have been fixed.



Hooker enter/exit car problems have been resolved.



Typo corrections and translation fixes have been made. Please report if you notice any others.



New warning messages have been added in certain areas.



Access to profile and inventory is now available from the game start.



Some invisible walls have been fixed.



Club city entry and exit points have been adjusted.



Fixed the garage door opening/closing issue when selling stolen cars.



Hello Bosses,We’ve released a small patch addressing a few issues reported by you and observed by our team. We’re continuing to fix and improve things and some exciting updates are on the way. Stay tuned!