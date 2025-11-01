 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20633756 Edited 1 November 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Bosses,
We’ve released a small patch addressing a few issues reported by you and observed by our team. We’re continuing to fix and improve things and some exciting updates are on the way. Stay tuned!

  • Navigation and pathfinding issues have been fixed.
  • Hooker enter/exit car problems have been resolved.
  • Typo corrections and translation fixes have been made. Please report if you notice any others.
  • New warning messages have been added in certain areas.
  • Access to profile and inventory is now available from the game start.
  • Some invisible walls have been fixed.
  • Club city entry and exit points have been adjusted.
  • Fixed the garage door opening/closing issue when selling stolen cars.

