This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The fpsVR BETA has been updated with the following changes:

fpsVR

Optimization

Added the "Try Use Oculus API for stats (Quest Link)" option to the "fpsVR" tab in the settings. When using Quest Link, statistics were collected via the Oculus API by default (unless the user had configured the Oculus API to be blocked using special software or in the SteamVR configuration). To address some possible issues, added this option, allowing you to switch to collecting statistics exclusively from SteamVR. There was at least one strange case where the statistics from Oculus API were broken. If you suspect something is wrong, you can also try this option.

fpsVR History Viewer, Desktop Version (Reminder: To launch it, use the shortcut in the Documents\\fpsVR folder)

A dark theme has been added. By default, the history viewer will now detect the current theme installed in Windows 10/11 (this may not work for very old Windows 10 builds) and switch the theme accordingly. You can also force either a dark or light (old) theme in the settings.

Several minor interface fixes to make it easier and more intuitive to use.

In the graph legend, "Max. CPU/Thread Usage" has been changed to "Busiest Core." This will make it clear that this metric on the graph shows the distribution of load on the busiest core. In the next updates, I plan to make the same fix in the VR version of the history viewer.

New interface elements that do not yet work, as they are under development.



