Hi all,

This is another update that brings a bunch of QoL changes:

The Loot descriptions in the Stash have been improved. Most of them that used to say "not dropped by any monsters" have been improved.

The mission "Beyond the Portal" used to say that you should only take Think Tank with you. This was fixed.

In the Stables you can now return your pet at any time, even while looking at other pets.

After levelling up all your equipment in-game, the Gravedigger can also be dropped, similar to the LockpicKs.

Icons were not highlighted by the mouse cursor, e.g. the marbles in Crystalize Marbles, Auras and the crystals in the Gemcutting screen. This was fixed.

A joining player will now be buffed for 5 seconds (100% damage absorb) after spawning. This is to help prevent a joining player from dying when spawning.

When giving Gerald a Gold Statue to unlock a random entry in the Bestiary, entries from existing maps will be unlocked first. This is to help complete these maps, to obtain their rewards.

Gerald can now also unlock Bestiary entries for Beneath the Tides.

Loadouts in the Character Selection screen should now display all Loadouts in it's dropdown, making it unnecessary to scroll down.

Lights were removed from Watcher monsters, since the game limits the number of visible lights, sometimes now showing the light around the player.