1. Updated Chapter 11 of the main storyline. (Two branching paths; recommended to save before proceeding.)

2. Updated Chapter 3 of Fangjue's personal storyline: “Seeing Clouds Part.”

3. Updated Chapter 3 of Qiyang Xixin's personal storyline: “Awakening from a Startled Dream.”

4. Updated Chapter 3 of Ahui's personal storyline: “The Blood Pool of Asura.”

5. Updated Chapter 3 of Su Yizhan's personal storyline: “Daydream.”

6. Fixed overly dark screen after returning to the game map in Chapter 3 of Si Fangjue's personal storyline.

7. Fixed duplicate prompts stating Chapter 1 of Si Fangjue's personal storyline unlocks after Chapter 2 of the main storyline.

8. Fixed incorrect attack power calculation for the final boss in Chapter 11.

9. Updated in-game walkthrough to include Chapter 11 main storyline, and trigger methods for Chapters 3 of Ahui/Qi Yang Xixin/ Si Fangjue/Su Yizhan's third chapter.

10. Fixed Mo Shier's reactions to player status. =========================

The major update at 7 PM on October 31st addressed the following issues:

1. Fixed an error where exiting the equipment preview interface via Esc during story sequences caused the entire game to close;

2. Inability to participate in the Flower Festival Competition during the second year's Flower Festival (affected saves require restarting from the morning of the Flower Festival to resolve);

3. Failure to activate the Bamboo Leaf Green liquor entry in the compendium. Latest game version: 20624403 The second half of the update is scheduled for November 7th at 7:00 PM Beijing Time.