📰 Update Time!Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.16.2! This bi-weekly update we've added Condo saves, a Traitor Trouble badge & more! 🤩
⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
⭐ General Changes
🖼️ New Storepage BackgroundSteam has recently changed their storepage background system to be less blurry, so we've decided to make full use of that by displaying our minigame roster in the background!
I've never seen a Steam page like this! 🤩
✉️ Invite ButtonWe've added the invite button back to the menu because we've noticed many players not realizing they can invite friends through the in-game friendslist! 😅
🕹️ Minigame Changes
🔪 Traitor Trouble & 🔍 Bounty BattleBounty Battle has traded its badge icon with Traitor Trouble, meaning Traitor Trouble finally has a Steam achievement, and Bounty Battle's "Enforcer" badge has been renamed to "Observer"!
A new badge icon for Bounty Battle will arrive next update! 🙏
🏠 Condo Changes
💾 Condo SavesIt's finally here: you can now bookmark your created Condos into your inventory, just like you could with outfits!
You are now no longer limited to a single Condo, and you can store all your creations... FOREVER! 👴
Oh btw, the Condo workshop is planned to be launched NEXT update! 🤩
Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼
V0.16.2
- Added the ability to save Condos to reload later like Outfits
- Added "Condos" sub-tab to Inventory that comes a with "Default" Condo
- Added "Foreman" outfit
- Added invite button back to main menu
- Added a new "first solo-highscore" notification when establishing your first solo-highscore in a minigame
- Added "Solo-rank Reminder" toggle
- Added chat bans limiting the user to quick-chats only
- Changed Bounty Battle's badge name from Enforcer into Observer
- Changed Bounty Battle's badge icon back into a placeholder star
- Changed Traitor Trouble's Nemesis badge icon into Bounty Battle's previous badge icon
- Changed Condo gate to close when it's being moved to prevent accidental exits
- Changed Condo webscreen video to be saved to the Condo, not to the user
- Changed "solo-highscore reminder" to continue broadcasting up until having set a 115s solo-highscore (was 90s)
- Changed "solo-highscore reminder" to display what number the timer needs to go below instead of showing you how many seconds you need to last (easier to read)
- Changed "solo-rank reminder" notification wording
- Changed "solo-rank reminder" notifications to never happen when a "solo-highscore reminder" was sent to prevent spam
- Changed Outfits tab textbox placeholder text
- Changed Outfits tab "Send" button to "Add" button
- Changed Outfits tab Add button to be disabled when having no name inputted
- Changed AFK reminder to be displayed in a tutorial-style messagebox instead of the notice bar
- Changed "Thumb" control name to always be displayed as "Thumbstick"
- Changed tutorial messages to never shorten "Left"/"Right" to "L"/"R"
- Changed tutorial messages with unbound keys to display "[UNBOUND]" (shouldn't be possible unless bug though)
- Changed tutorial state to a new "SpawnLaptop" state before the "Webscreen" state in case no webscreen exists in the Condo
- Changed "Jump" tutorial state to display jump count instead of a percentage
- Changed various Condo tutorial states' wording for readability
- Changed "WeeklyClaim" tutorial state visibility to respond to the "Reward Reminders" toggle, not the "Tutorial" toggle
- Changed ban messagebox to not disclose unban hour:min:sec
- Fixed certain connection-fail messageboxes not having a "Check Status" button
- Fixed tutorial asking first-person-mode players to use right-click to aim on items outside of Traitor Trouble
- Fixed "solo-rank reminder" notifications not showing up if solo-highscore notifications were disabled
- Fixed shrunk Picture Frames with custom images in them z-fighting
- Removed "Clear Condo" button in Condo settings in favor of Condo bookmark usage
