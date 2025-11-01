Hello Liquidators!

We hope you're staying safe out there in the Zone.

To celebrate Steam Scream Fest, we are offering a 55% discount on Chornobyl Liquidators!

If you haven’t had the chance to step into the boots of a liquidator yet, now’s the perfect time to experience the gritty reality of a post-disaster world and join those who risked everything to contain the unthinkable.

We have prepared another Stability Update update (v1.6.56). Check out the detailed list down below:

We decided to shift the game's emphasis slightly, and as a result, the Helicopter and Epilogue levels now appear after the Power Plant level;

Further optimizations related to Power Plant Level - The level should be more stable, and there shouldn't be significant FPS drops;

Improved visibility of the main fire at the Power Plant Level;

Improved lighting at the Power Plant Level;

Added a short cutscene before the Pripyat level to better show the depth of the situation's difficulty;

Fixed a bug that could prevent the quest related to throwing the graphite off the roof from completing;

Corrected a bug that played impact sounds when the level began;

Improved the readability of some UI elements, such as Item Inventory Details or Journal View;

Game memory optimizations.

If you want to downgrade a game version for a while in case of some problems or game-breaking glitches, here’s the code for the branch -> prevChornobylBuild

Still undecided on Chornobyl Liquidators?

We've just launched a new playtest that features the Epilogue scene. If you were hesitant about purchasing, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the game for yourself!

You can sign up for the playtest on the game's main page:

We also prepared a stream for you where we play the playtest ourselves:

Thank you for being a part of our community and for your continued support. Wish you a great time playing the game! Do not be a stranger! Come, join the conversation on Discord.

Cheers!

Frozen Way Team