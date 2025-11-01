Hey spider friend!

If you’re a completionist and have been struggling to find those last few buttons, fear not!

Today we’re releasing the ✨Coin Detector✨!

After collecting 90 out of 100 buttons, you can activate it right at the level entrance. You can customize the coin detector mode and sound in the gameplay settings.

But that’s not all! Our collectibles have had a bit of an identity crisis lately…

Now you can choose what you want to collect! Perfect if you happen to suffer from koumpounophobia (that’s the fear of buttons, by the way 👀).

Pick your favorite collectible style in the gameplay settings:

🟠 Buttons (the original)

💰 Coins

🛑 Hexagons

🌸 Flowers

🍪 Cookies

🍌 Bananas

🕸️ Spider Webs

🦆 Rubber Ducks

❤️ Hearts

⭐ Stars

👻 Or make them invisible for an extra challenge!

Patch notes:

Here are some additional fun updates and sound improvements we shipped with his update! Some of them were highly requested… others were just too good not to add! 😄

Added an accessibility setting to keep the controls overlay from the tutorial visible all times or also get rid of the task list UI for nice screenshots

Added a special siren sound to the toy cars (because someone really wanted that wee woo, wee woo 😉) - Only works if you stand on the car

Added satisfying keyboard click sounds when walking over keyboards in the Office level

Updated new silverware sounds in the Kitchen for extra shine and clink

Several bugfixes

So jump back into the game and hunt down those last coins, uhh… buttons… ducks… whatever they are now! 😄