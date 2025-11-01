The game has been updated to version 0.7.12:

AI logic for the Free-for-All mode has been completely updated: bots now fill missing slots, imitate players, collect and sell loot, purchase upgrades, and fight each other. They are also displayed in statistics, earn points, and have the ability to win matches.

The ability to start a Free-for-All match alone has been added.

The ability to choose which object to interact with if there are multiple objects nearby (containers, corpses, etc.) has been added.

Bot firing with single weapons has been improved.

Bots now use grenades and available health packs on their belts.

Bot accuracy has been adjusted for all AI difficulties.

Bot detection speed has been adjusted: it is now affected by the time of day and target movement (crouching, running, etc.).

Faction system has been added.

The sound effect for hits on characters has been improved. Louder and different for different hit zones

Added new clothing items for bot players in Free-for-All mode

Fixed a bug where bots with melee weapons (shotguns, SMGs) would not approach the player

Fixed all known issues with bots getting stuck on corners and stairs