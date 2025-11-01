Hotfix #1
Thanks for the quick feedback, everyone! This hotfix focuses on stability and smoother multiplayer joining.
Highlights
[list]
- Item Persistence: Bought items no longer disappear between rounds if they weren’t picked up.
- Room Joining Overhaul: You can now join friends while they’re already in a round, or even launch-join with the game closed.
Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed a bug that occurred when two players interacted with the sales area at the same time.
- Dancing system fixed (animations/triggers now behave consistently).
- Framerate stabilized and set back to 60 FPS.
Changed files in this update