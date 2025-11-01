 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20633454 Edited 1 November 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix #1


Thanks for the quick feedback, everyone! This hotfix focuses on stability and smoother multiplayer joining.

Highlights
[list]
  • Item Persistence: Bought items no longer disappear between rounds if they weren’t picked up.
  • Room Joining Overhaul: You can now join friends while they’re already in a round, or even launch-join with the game closed.


Fixes & Improvements
  • Fixed a bug that occurred when two players interacted with the sales area at the same time.
  • Dancing system fixed (animations/triggers now behave consistently).
  • Framerate stabilized and set back to 60 FPS.

Changed files in this update

