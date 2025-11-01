Team profile
Added a slider to filter statistics based on the minimum Elo rating of the opponent.
Team flags on this Profile page have become clickable.
Stadiums
Fixed a long-standing bug that failed to select appropriate stadiums for matches held in centralized stadiums in the AFC Cup's third round.
A random stadium will be used and displayed for matches played in a neutral venue.
Editor
Added a "Random" option to the "First leg home team" setting.
Fixed the "Custom number of group rounds" setting in group stages.
256 FA Cup Updated
The home team for each FA Cup match up to the semi-finals is now selected randomly. The semi finals and final are played in neutral stadiums. There is no third-place play-off.
