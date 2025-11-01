 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20633438 Edited 1 November 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Team profile


Added a slider to filter statistics based on the minimum Elo rating of the opponent.



Team flags on this Profile page have become clickable.

Link

Stadiums


Fixed a long-standing bug that failed to select appropriate stadiums for matches held in centralized stadiums in the AFC Cup's third round.

A random stadium will be used and displayed for matches played in a neutral venue.

Editor


Added a "Random" option to the "First leg home team" setting.



Fixed the "Custom number of group rounds" setting in group stages.

256 FA Cup Updated


The home team for each FA Cup match up to the semi-finals is now selected randomly. The semi finals and final are played in neutral stadiums. There is no third-place play-off.

Site: https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link