 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20633377 Edited 1 November 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Commanders, have you managed to collect enough tainted souls to open the Gates of Destiny yet? The Reaper has noticed your actions and is preparing to reward your efforts.

From now on, you can receive up to three Silver Chests per day by playing the event, one for each victory.

Other changes

  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to pick up the RD-44 and the Type 100 MG from the ground.
  • Changed the wave composition for better distribution of elite enemies.
  • Reduced the health of the Elite Uber-flametrooper and the Elite Uber-rifleman.

Don’t forget, conserve your ammo and make every shot count, with teamwork the "motivated" won’t stand a chance!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2051621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link