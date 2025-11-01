Other changes

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to pick up the RD-44 and the Type 100 MG from the ground.



Changed the wave composition for better distribution of elite enemies.



Reduced the health of the Elite Uber-flametrooper and the Elite Uber-rifleman.



Commanders, have you managed to collect enough tainted souls to open the Gates of Destiny yet? The Reaper has noticed your actions and is preparing to reward your efforts.From now on, you can receive up to three Silver Chests per day by playing the event, one for each victory.Don’t forget, conserve your ammo and make every shot count, with teamwork the "motivated" won’t stand a chance!