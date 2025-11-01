A small content update + QOL update:



New shared spell upgrade "Frost Wave"



- This spell is a wave of frost that glides across the screen, destroying enemies on collision.

- Update to switch "on mouse click" to "on E key pressed" near treasure chests, coffins, talking to NPCs, etc. There's a new "E" icon that shows up when this is an option.



Thanks for playing! Have fun! More content on the way (lots more spells/abilities/upgrades that will be SHARED, meaning all characters will be able to use them).



