This is the first in a series of updates to add special abilities. To use these abilities, press Q on keyboard and X on controller (Xbox Controller)

Aswell as these first abilities this also add a new playable species the stingray.

The stingray comes with the ability to bury hiding you from predators and prey.

Secondary sting attack damages anything above the ray.

The next species gaining an ability this week is the Goliath Grouper

The Goliath Grouper can now use its drum ability to stun all nearby fish to make for some easier meals.

I will be releasing additional abilities as I complete them.

Thanks for reading

-Colin