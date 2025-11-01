 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20633366 Edited 1 November 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Artificial Intelligence

  • Fixed an issue with the AI system where a safety gap could trigger unexpected bugs between play sessions.

  • Improved AI stability and behavior after capturing the player.

🚪 Interaction & Collisions

  • Adjusted several hitboxes to improve interaction detection with the player.

  • Fixed some teleportation zones in the Labyrinth, preventing the player from falling through the ground.

  • Reduced the size of certain hitboxes to avoid unintended collisions or multiple triggers.

🗣️ Narrative & Dialogues

  • Adjusted several dialogue lines to fix minor inconsistencies.

  • Improved dialogue timing in specific interactive sequences.

🧩 Other Fixes

  • Minor optimizations to entity behavior inside the Labyrinth.

  • Cleaned up unused internal references to improve overall stability.

📄 Notes

This update mainly focuses on improving stability and ensuring key gameplay systems behave reliably.
A more complete update will follow with further optimizations and balancing adjustments.

