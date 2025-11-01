🔧 Artificial Intelligence
Fixed an issue with the AI system where a safety gap could trigger unexpected bugs between play sessions.
Improved AI stability and behavior after capturing the player.
🚪 Interaction & Collisions
Adjusted several hitboxes to improve interaction detection with the player.
Fixed some teleportation zones in the Labyrinth, preventing the player from falling through the ground.
Reduced the size of certain hitboxes to avoid unintended collisions or multiple triggers.
🗣️ Narrative & Dialogues
Adjusted several dialogue lines to fix minor inconsistencies.
Improved dialogue timing in specific interactive sequences.
🧩 Other Fixes
Minor optimizations to entity behavior inside the Labyrinth.
Cleaned up unused internal references to improve overall stability.
📄 Notes
This update mainly focuses on improving stability and ensuring key gameplay systems behave reliably.
A more complete update will follow with further optimizations and balancing adjustments.
Changed files in this update