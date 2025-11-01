We’ve released a new update with several improvements and important fixes:
• Hotkey Navigation has been added across the game, allowing you to quickly access menus like Inventory, Quests, Consumption, Professions, and more.
• ESC Key Functionality now closes the most recent popup, making navigation smoother and more intuitive.
• Glacial Storm Spell fixed — it was incorrectly granting 100x more storm resistance than intended.
• Battle Screen Crash Fix: resolved an issue that could cause the game to crash during spell art loading in battles.
Thank you for playing and helping us improve Hero Quest!
