We’ve released a new update with several improvements and important fixes:



• Hotkey Navigation has been added across the game, allowing you to quickly access menus like Inventory, Quests, Consumption, Professions, and more.

• ESC Key Functionality now closes the most recent popup, making navigation smoother and more intuitive.

• Glacial Storm Spell fixed — it was incorrectly granting 100x more storm resistance than intended.

• Battle Screen Crash Fix: resolved an issue that could cause the game to crash during spell art loading in battles.



Thank you for playing and helping us improve Hero Quest!