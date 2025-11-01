An additional note: I won't have as much time to work on updates during the next few weeks, so the next patch likely won't come until the weekend of November 22nd.

Change log:

The Wolf can now show up in the Workshop even if you’ve chosen the Offering ending.

The Ignition buff granted by the Fire Rat’s Grave Gift status now has a max of 3 stacks, matching the standard Ignition buff. For other status effects, if there’s a difference in stack limit between the status you already have vs a status of the same type being newly applied, the overall stack limit will update to match the larger of the two limits.

Fixed how special effects (like Hex, Charged Spell, Poisonblight, and Barrier Bash) combine with each other. Combinations of these effects will now only deal damage once (while still combining the special effects, such as the extra damage from Hex, Charge Stacks, etc.).

Fixed an issue where adding more than one Multi-Attack effect to certain Spells would continue to increase its damage. For example, Multi-Attack + Hex deals 9 damage twice, but adding another Multi-Attack is meant to deal 9 damage three times rather than deal 14 damage three times.

If an enemy with 1 stack of Undying is defeated by a damaging attack that remove the Undying status (such as Sister Jeanne’s Smite attack or spells enhanced by the Blessing power), the enemy will no longer revive. (Previously, the enemy would be defeated and use Undying to revive before the “remove Undying” effect could be applied.)

Fixed an issue where the Leech scroll would remove an enemy's "Summon" status.