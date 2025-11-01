Version 0.3.0 – Major Game Update

This update brings the game closer to the vision I’ve been working toward, tackling past issues and introducing new features to improve your gameplay experience. Thanks to everyone who purchased the game and left reviews; your support makes these updates possible!

New Features & Improvements

Battle Map: Expanded for more strategic maneuvering and engaging encounters.

Unit Selection & Movement: Select multiple units at once and move them together.

Formations & Commands Panels: Organize your army more efficiently with dedicated panels.

Group Selection: Manage units in groups for faster and smarter control.

Rewards Panel: Redesigned for clarity and ease of use.

Auto-Move: Units now move automatically under AI control. After completing a player-issued movement order, they wait 2 seconds before resuming AI-directed movement, unless the Hold Position command is toggled, in which case they remain in place.

Target Priority: Combined into groups for streamlined tactical choices.

World Map: Updated with improved visuals and usability.

Movement & AI: Movement system refined and AI slightly improved (will continue to enhance in future updates).

Bug Fixes

Fixed items appearing behind stats panels when equipping.

Fixed stats tooltips not updating correctly.

Addressed various smaller bugs for a smoother gameplay experience.

Notes

The new movement and command panels are a bit complex at first. A detailed guide and tutorial will be released soon to help you get the most out of the new systems.