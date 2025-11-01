Singles Update

·「Mizu」by Itz咸鱼 [Notanote Original]

·「Victory Sense」by KAH

·「F℟IEND」by D_AAN

·「Lapis」by SHIKI

Halloween Special Song

·「Fever Dream」by Hundotte & BilliumMoto



1.Significantly optimized loading time when first entering a chart.

2.Reset the hit effects "Hole" and "Naku", and played the hit effect "Star Mist".

3.Increased the volume of hit sound effects.

4.Optimized loading performance when scrolling through the song list in the song selection interface.

5.Added the hotkey for the collection interface.



Special Time-limited Event: Trick or Treat

1.Login Rewards: 2,000 Candy for all players during v2.7.

2.Double Bonus: Double Candy for 10 first plays during v2.7.

3.Halloween-themed Hit Effect "Halloween" is newly added.

4.Halloween Event Collectible: "Candy Can"

- After updating to version 2.7, players can receive this collection upon logging in.

- In the collection interface, after using the "Candy Can" and activate it, candy earned after each play will be put into the can, along with additional candies into the can.

- In version 2.7, a full "Candy Can" can be used to exchange for limited-time costumes.

5.Special Halloween Costumes: "Nota - Twin Axolotls" and "Not - Twin Axolotls"

- In version 2.7, players can use a full "Candy Can" to exchange for these costumes.

6.Special Halloween Opening: "Candy Battle"

- In version 2.7, it will be automatically added to the opening picture pool and appear randomly.

- After obtaining the "Nota - Twin Axolotls" or "Not - Twin Axolotls" costume, this opening picture will be retained after the end of version 2.7.